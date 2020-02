HCC automotive program at NE campus paving way for students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Community College's northeast campus now has an automotive training facility.Students receive training for repair work at auto dealerships, light maintenance franchises, or local mechanic shops."They're looking for technicians out there because, there are a bunch of mechanics out there, but not enough technicians who went to school for this," said HCC student Erick Chavez. "Immediately, I have an advantage over everybody else."Some certifications, like the one for Maintenance & Light Repair Level I, take less than a year to complete.Fore more information click here