Education

FREE TUITION: University of Houston Downtown's Gator Pledge covers costs for low-income freshmen

EMBED <>More Videos

University of Houston-Downtown offering free tuition.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Starting this fall, incoming freshmen at the University of Houston Downtown can go to school for free under UHD's Gator Pledge, if they have a family income of up to $50,000.

The pledge is a grant for students entering college for the first time for the Fall 2019 term.

To be eligible, students have to be Texas residents, a high school graduate who has earned a recommended or distinguished diploma, and eligible to receive a Federal Pell Grant.

All financial aid forms and supporting documents must be submitted by May 1.

Students will also be required to enroll full-time at UHD.

The Gator Pledge could also help students not worry about paying for school for the four years they attend UHD if they meet certain conditions.

Those include meeting academic and financial aid eligibility criteria and maintaining a 2.5 GPA.

Read more about the Gator Pledge on UHD's financial aid page and apply here.

SEE ALSO: PAID IN FULL: Anonymous gift pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class

EMBED More News Videos

Donor gifts free tuition to med students

Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonscholarshipmoneytuitiongrantcollege
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shelter-in-place lifted in Deer Park and Galena Park
What is the highly flammable chemical benzene?
Very light winds helping to hold benzene in place from ITC
ITC opens compensation claims for fire
Officials open hotline in wake of elevated benzene levels at ITC
Mother of woman killed in HPD raid wants answers
Purse snatchers target women shopping at Baybrook Mall
Show More
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
Jimmy Carter set to become longest living U.S. president of all time
Unlimited food and wine festival coming to Houston
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
More TOP STORIES News