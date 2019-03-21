FREE TUITION: University of Houston Downtown's Gator Pledge covers costs for low-income freshmen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3789927" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Donor gifts free tuition to med students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Starting this fall, incoming freshmen at the University of Houston Downtown can go to school for free under UHD's Gator Pledge, if they have a family income of up to $50,000.The pledge is a grant for students entering college for the first time for the Fall 2019 term.To be eligible, students have to be Texas residents, a high school graduate who has earned a recommended or distinguished diploma, and eligible to receive a Federal Pell Grant.All financial aid forms and supporting documents must be submitted by May 1.Students will also be required to enroll full-time at UHD.The Gator Pledge could also help students not worry about paying for school for the four years they attend UHD if they meet certain conditions.Those include meeting academic and financial aid eligibility criteria and maintaining a 2.5 GPA.