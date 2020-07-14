Fort Bend ISD will begin 2020-2021 academic year online

Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 School Year 100% online in order to give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures. No in-person extracurriculars will occur during this period of distance learning. — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) July 14, 2020

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All schools in Fort Bend ISD will start the 2020-2021 academic year with virtual learning, the district announced on Monday.The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases have increased drastically in southeast Texas, hitting daily records.The district said the move to distance learning will "give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures."The first day of school is August 12, and no in-person extracurricular activities will occur during the period of virtual learning.