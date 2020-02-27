FBI investigates at HISD administration building for more than 3 hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI spent more than three hours at the Houston Independent School District's administration building conducting an investigation Thursday morning.Agents were at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center since just before 8 a.m.Authorities walked out of the building with three large boxes and an Apple Mac computer monitor and loaded the items into a car.When asked if this was a raid, the FBI only referred to it as a 'court authorized law enforcement matter.'It would not say if the investigation is focused on a certain part of the building or department or if there were any arrests.However, the agency said it wanted to assure the public there was no danger to HISD students, staff or the greater Houston community.The FBI said it has no further comment, but released this brief statement:SkyEye13 also spotted authorities outside of HISD's Chief Operating Officer Brian Busby's house on Thursday. Busby, a 21-year veteran with HISD, has served in his current post since December 2016.In his role, Busby oversees an annual operating budget of more than $260 million and leads a workforce of more than 7,000 employees from seven major departments, including construction, transportation, nutrition, police, facilities, support and strategic engagement and outreach.It wasn't yet known if the activity at Busby's home was related to the FBI's presence at HISD.HISD has been under scrutiny for months after the Texas Education Agency took control of the state's largest school district in November 2019.The TEA's investigative unit issued a 318-page report in October 2019, outlining allegations, including that HISD's Board of Trustees violated contract procurement rules and attempted to tamper with contracts, among other things.It is unclear if the issues from the TEA's investigation are related to Thursday morning's FBI activity at the district's administration building. ABC13 has reached out to the TEA."Government contracts are easily susceptible to fraud and therefore contract procurement rules should be followed accordingly," the TEA said in its October 2019 report. "However, HISD manipulated contract procurement rules through the abuse of Job Order Contracts and multiple change orders."Following months of investigation, the TEA determined one of the ways the district abused the procurement process was by splitting job contract orders to make sure the contracts were valued under $500,000 and could then avoid getting prior school board approval.