Teacher's lesson in responsible social media posting goes around the world

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) --
The internet and social media are helping a teacher from Sorters Mill Elementary School in Porter teach her students a very important lesson in responsible tweeting.

"They need to know if they post something online, it's going to travel," said Jenna Meza, a second-year teacher instructing students in computer lab.

Meza decided to turn to Twitter in hopes her message would be retweeted a few times to prove her point, but never expected the response it has received.

People across the country and around the world in places like Spain, Scotland, and Brazil have responded to the tweet. Some are even asking the teacher to share their words of advice about how to responsibly and safely use social media.

She said, so far, more than three million people have seen her tweet in a matter of four days.


"This morning I nearly cried because I saw that my project actually worked and it was amazing," Meza said.

The teacher used the opportunity to seek donations for a new color printer for her classroom and that request was met. She is now working toward gathering more funds for new headphones for her students.
