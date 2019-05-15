District cancels Spirit Week after unapproved 'Thug Day'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring Branch ISD and Memorial High School have canceled the rest of the themed spirit week after some students took it too far.Some students, without approval, morphed the so-called Jersey Day (on which students wear athletic jerseys) into what some students called "Thug Day." The district said their hairstyles, clothing, and accessories violated school policy.There is fierce reaction on social media.One tweet, which has garnered thousands of reactions, shows photographs of some students, and writes "Yes, this actually happened today at an actual high school but ya'll keep saying racism isn't a problem anymore."One person responded "They were joking. Come on it's so obvious."But another wrote, "Can't blame the ignorant for they know no better. Goes deeper than these kids."