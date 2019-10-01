CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tran

Education

NAME: Tran Banh
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Tran is the co-president of the Statford Red Cross Club. She was Captain of the JV Tennis team and is a member of the school orchestra. She enjoys being an active volunteer at local medical establishments, such as Memorial Hermann and West Houston Medical Center. In addition to being a star student, Tran is co-president of the Project Nice Club at her high school.

GOALS: Tran hopes to attend either the University of Texas or Rice University. She plans to pursue a medical career in either psychology or biochemistry.

