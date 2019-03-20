Baytown's Robert E. Lee High School celebrates 90 years

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown just celebrated its 90th anniversary.It's the oldest high school in the Baytown area."There are grandparents and great-grandparents, and now their children come here and attend," explained Academic Dean Kim Fox.In 1987, a three alarm fire burned down most of the school.Since then, it's been rebuilt, and is now a Texas Historical Landmark.The school now focuses on science and technology.Each student has an iPad and many of them take college-level courses."We've been able to work out schedules, classes, certifications that hopefully over the next five years, we will have students who will graduate with credentials that would help them go straight into the oil and gas industry with a very healthy income," said Principal Joe Farnsworth.