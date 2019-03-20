Education

Baytown's Robert E. Lee High School celebrates 90 years

EMBED <>More Videos

Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown just celebrated its 90th anniversary.

By
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown just celebrated its 90th anniversary.

It's the oldest high school in the Baytown area.

"There are grandparents and great-grandparents, and now their children come here and attend," explained Academic Dean Kim Fox.

In 1987, a three alarm fire burned down most of the school.

Since then, it's been rebuilt, and is now a Texas Historical Landmark.

The school now focuses on science and technology.

Each student has an iPad and many of them take college-level courses.

"We've been able to work out schedules, classes, certifications that hopefully over the next five years, we will have students who will graduate with credentials that would help them go straight into the oil and gas industry with a very healthy income," said Principal Joe Farnsworth.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationbaytownhigh schoolhtx baytownhtx
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deer Park Fire: 8 tanks still burning as smoke lifts for 3rd day
13 Investigates: ITC in control but out of good options
Fire plume could be like putting face in exhaust pipe: UH prof
Astros' thoughts on large fire impacting Houston area
Tyler Perry steps in to help 4 children of slain single mom
Firefighters march to City Hall over planned layoffs
Man displays nude mannequins after fence dispute
Show More
Harris County official frustrated with ITC response to fire
Men charged with shooting pregnant woman 3 times in Harris Co.
Alex Bregman reveals new partnership with Adidas
Houston designer brings fairy tale fashion to the runway
Up close and personal with wetlands animals in Baytown
More TOP STORIES News