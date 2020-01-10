abc13 plus alvin

Alvin ISD culinary students vie for a chance to serve a meal on the International Space Station

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of Alvin ISD students are competing to show off their culinary talents on the International Space Station.

"It's really cool to think about, that you're making something that astronauts could eat," said senior Angel Garcia.

Garcia and other students at Alvin ISD's J.B. Hensler College and Career Academy are part of a nationwide NASA competition for the chance to cook a meal that will be taken into space.



More than 70 other schools from around the country are also competing.

Students have spent months researching storage practices and nutrition.

"We can't have too much sodium or they will have swelling," said Alli Westover, a project engineer with NASA. "We need to have a lot of fiber because the GI system completely slows down in space."

