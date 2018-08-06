Houston ISD says all meals will be free for all students this school year.The district announced Monday that all HISD schools now qualify for a USDA program that allows students to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner at no charge.The Food and Nutrition Service Community Eligibility Provision eliminates the need for free and reduced-price meal applications at Houston schools.Instead, parents will need to complete a socioeconomic information form, which will be distributed by the district.HISD said the move not only ensures students are ready and able to learn throughout the school day, but also removes social stigma for students who qualify for free or reduced meals.