All HISD students can get free breakfast, lunch and dinner during the 2018-2019 school year

Parents in HISD are about to save big money now that all meals will be free for all students this school year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston ISD says all meals will be free for all students this school year.

The district announced Monday that all HISD schools now qualify for a USDA program that allows students to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner at no charge.

The Food and Nutrition Service Community Eligibility Provision eliminates the need for free and reduced-price meal applications at Houston schools.

Instead, parents will need to complete a socioeconomic information form, which will be distributed by the district.

HISD said the move not only ensures students are ready and able to learn throughout the school day, but also removes social stigma for students who qualify for free or reduced meals.
