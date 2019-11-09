abc13 plus kingwood

Aerospace program building next generation of engineers

By
KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Aeroscience and engineering teacher Louis Mascolo loves the passion his students show as they draw plans, build and launch their rockets.

"It is just so enthusiastic, I mean I have students jumping up and down and on top of each other," expressed Mascolo. "They're just yelling and screaming, like I never thought it would happen, and it did."

For many students, the aeroscience program not only *fueled* their love for engineering, but *it has* also fostered forever friendships.

"I joined this program a year after I moved back and I made lots of friends through this program," said Delaney Novak, an aeroscience student. "It also helped me broaden my experience in showing me what it's like to be an engineer and working hands on."

