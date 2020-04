EMBED >More News Videos During his weekly segment reading children's stories, Marvin Zindler used to love to pull little pranks, like this one with an extra 'guest' on his shoulder.

When it comes to entertaining your children during the COVID-19 crisis, we've got a famous face from the past.ABC13's Marvin Zindler, beloved Action 13 consumer reporter, used to have a regular weekly segment on Eyewitness News for Kids where he read children's stories.While Marvin is gone, his life and legacy live on in the hearts of Houstonians. Marvin loved reading the children's stories each week on the news show targeted to elementary school age children that aired from about 1993 to 1998.