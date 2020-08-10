60% of New Caney ISD parents uncomfortable sending students back to school

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- As New Caney ISD starts its first day of school today, many others will be joining them soon, all online.New Caney ISD decided the first four weeks of school will be online only.According to a new study by the districts, parents are relieved about the decision.The survey shows 60.7% of parents say they are not comfortable sending their kids back to school. But, 39.3% say they are comfortable sending their kids back in-person.The statistics come from 5,400 parents who recently filled out a district survey.When asked what type of schooling they would want their child to have this year, it's pretty split. According to the survey, 48.5% prefer in-person learning and 51.5% prefer online distance learning.Along with online teaching, New Caney ISD counselors will also be available virtually.Even with classes online, students should expect things like attendance taken everyday.While they might have some independent work, students will also have specific times to attend virtual class with peers and teachers."Flexibility should just be the new mantra this year. I think all of us have to go into this school year thinking about how we're going to be open minded to whatever comes, and yet we're also going to be prepared for some worst case scenarios," Dr. Tricia Zuckerand with UT Health says. "We'll have a plan for our family for how we'll deal with those."The New Caney ISD superintendent says in-person learning could start after labor day.