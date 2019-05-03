Education

3 Alief ISD students accepted to Ivy League universities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Alief ISD students and life-long friends have been accepted into Ivy League colleges.

Mohamed Mabizari, Joseph Bilski and Isaiah Osazuwa have been friends since their time at O'Donnell Middle School.

"Hard workers, leaders. This is just who they are meant to be. I'm so proud of them," their former teacher, Jean Menson, said. "The thing I like about all of them is that they were able to be themselves. They didn't try to fit in or do things that were out of the norm for them. They were always true to who they were."

Mabizari is the valedictorian at Elsik High School, and Osazuwa is the valedictorian at Taylor High School.

"My dad, growing up, he always called me his Harvard boy," Mabizari said. "I never really expected to get into a school like Harvard."

Mabizari and Bilski will attend Harvard University in the fall, and Osazuwa is still making his decision.

