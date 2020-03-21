Lance McCullers shares Houston restaurants to visit during COVID-19 outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros pitcher Lance McCullers is showing fans how to be Houston strong during the recent COVID-19 crisis.With the sudden closures bars and restaurants in Houston, the All-Star pitcher took to social media in hopes to encourage Houston residents to patronize area food places with the hashtag, #eatlocal.McCullers posted a series of pictures showcasing Riel, which is said to be one of his favorite eateries around town where he and his wife hang out.Since the pandemic, Riel has become a to-go only restaurant with curbside pickup from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. They're also offering a $15 gift card for future dine-in use.McCullers made the commitment to continue highlighting restaurants that he enjoys and sharing them on his Instagram."Starting tomorrow am in an effort to support Houston's local restaurants I will highlight some of my favorite spots in Houston!! These restaurants are AMAZING and their staff is too," he wrote. "They need our support now more than ever!! I look forward to sharing some of my favorite spots with you in hopes that you #eatlocal!!!"