25 vendors return as East End Farmers Market reopens

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The goods are back on the tables at a Houston weekend staple.

The East End Farmers Market is back open after 13 weeks of sitting idle due to the pandemic.


Twenty-five vendors were scheduled to return with a variety of fresh vegetables and fruits.
Vendors will follow guidelines including 10-feet separation between all booths, constant sanitation, and face coverings are required.


The farmers market is located on the Navigation Esplanade. It's open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday.
