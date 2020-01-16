abc13 plus eado

EaDo has something for everyone when it comes to nightlife choices

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A community in Houston known as East Downtown or EaDo keeps growing at a fast pace.

There is something for everyone on St. Emanuel Street. Whether you are a foodie, a late-night dancer or a craft brew aficionado.

"Whether you are a millennial, Generation Z(er) or whatever you may be. This is a hub for everyone who wants to enjoy Houston and what it has to offer," Edgar Veliz said.

Many local Houstonians know about Lucky's and Little Woodrow's in Eado, but there are a lot of other amazing options to choose from if you are coming from a Dynamo, Astros or Rockets game.

"You want to be where the people are and feel the electricity. I come over and go to Pitch 25 and Kings court one of the soccer bars. Truck Yard is also a good place and then some pizza at Vinny's," Victor Araiza explains.

Looking for an adult playground? Try Truck Yard

EaDo scores dog-friendly patio bar from Dynamo's Brian Ching

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13'+ Facebook page.
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
East Downtown shop turns 'trash' into charitable fashion
Dynamo's Christian Ramirez gets familiar with EaDo
