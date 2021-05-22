earthquake

4 earthquakes shake Texas in 24 hours

EMBED <>More Videos

4 earthquakes shake Texas in 24 hours

Another series of small earthquakes shook parts of Texas over the past 24 hours, with at least four recorded.

At least four quakes were detected, with the first happening just before 9 a.m. Friday in Culberson County near New Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The last one in the series hit just before midnight near Odessa. That was the strongest at 3.5 magnitude.

There are small quakes almost every day in Texas, mostly in the western part of the state.

While quake hazards in Texas are a real thing, seismologists say the risk here is much less than in many other states such as California.

A LOOK BACK: 2 overnight earthquakes shake west Texas residents awake
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasearthquaketexas newstexasusgsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Hawaii
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger
Pakistan earthquake kills at least 15, including 8 children; 200 hurt
Erupting Spain volcano turns 'more aggressive,' officials say
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News