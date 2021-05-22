4 earthquakes shake Texas in 24 hours

Another series of small earthquakes shook parts of Texas over the past 24 hours, with at least four recorded.At least four quakes were detected, with the first happening just before 9 a.m. Friday in Culberson County near New Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The last one in the series hit just before midnight near Odessa. That was the strongest at 3.5 magnitude.There are small quakes almost every day in Texas, mostly in the western part of the state.While quake hazards in Texas are a real thing, seismologists say the risk here is much less than in many other states such as California.