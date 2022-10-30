'Democracy is at stake': Harris County voters head to early voting polls and share their concerns

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County voters have been waiting in long lines during early voting to ensure their voices are heard.

Dozens of people listened to Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor talk about issues impacting them Saturday.

"This is a county that got hit harder than any other by Hurricane Harvey, and yet five years later, we're still waiting on the federal money that was appropriated, that's been held up by this governor," O'Rourke said. "I want to make sure Harris County gets its fair share."

Ahi Lingam went to the polls Saturday. He's a first-time voter.

"It was difficult, especially in 2016," he said. "We were permanent residents at that time, and we couldn't vote. It was torturous watching where the country was going, and now, we are relieved that we can actually have a voice."

Republicans also showed up to vote. Bob Mendel says crime under the Democrats' leadership in Harris County has gotten out of control.

"I don't go to the gas station at night. I don't go to 7-Eleven or any kind of convenience store at night," Mendel said. "The fears that I live with, I don't appreciate. I miss Donald Trump."

Laws that Republicans in Texas have put in place are what motivates Lingam.

"Taking away the rights of women for abortion, even ones who have health issues, incest, rape, it's ridiculous," he said.

The last two years have frustrated Mendel.

"I think the border problem is the most important issue to me. Crime - I'm very upset about that. Inflation - I'm very upset about that and the fact that the left seems to be trying to take over," he said.

O'Rourke said he has heard from Texans that prefer a collaboration on both sides.

"As governor, even if I'm working with the Republican legislature, I want to make sure that we all get around the table and find common ground on the issues that we care most about," O'Rourke said.

Both voters tell us they are hoping for change.

"I hope we have a red tsunami," Mendel said. "I hope things get back to some normalcy. It's been a rough two years."

"Democracy is at stake," Lingam said. "If we don't do anything now, it'll be too late."