This Week in Texas: Crime is top issue on Election Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime and criminal justice has become a central issue this campaign season, especially in the race for Harris County Judge. On This Week in Texas we explore that issue in depth. You'll hear from Harris County's top public defender, Alex Bunin, and get his take on the system and its role in crime.

"I don't think Texas or Houston is much different than other parts of the country," Bunin told ABC13. "First of all, there is a constitutional right to be released on bond in most cases in Texas. There are very few instances where a judge can say I am ordering you to stay in custody. In most cases they must set some kind of bond and usually it's a cash bond. And we've had a history of making cash bonds very high."

