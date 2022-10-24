Early voting begins today for Texas November midterm election

Check this off your to-do list early! Harris County early voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Early voting has begun for the Texas November midterm elections!

Early polling locations across Harris County opened at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Residents who want to vote early have until Nov. 4 to cast their ballots. Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In total, there are 99 different locations open for early voting across the county.

Although you can vote at any location no matter where you live, you must be registered in Harris County.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for most days of early voting. The exceptions are Oct. 30, when polls will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Nov. 3, when they'll be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Voting locations will accept Texas driver's licenses, Texas handgun licenses issued by DPS, Texas IDs, passports, or military IDs as acceptable forms of ID.

There are big races on the ballot, both local and statewide.

Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo -- a Democrat -- is up against Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer.

Across the state, the races for governor and lieutenant governor are heating up.

If you want to take a look at a sample ballot or find the full list of early voting times and locations before heading to the polls, visit the Harris Votes website.

