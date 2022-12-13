Man arrested for DWI with 3 kids in the car near IAH has previous drunk driving charges, Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man with previous drunk driving charges was arrested in the north Houston area for driving while intoxicated with three children in the car, according to Harris County Precinct 4.

Florencio Valencia, 29, was pulled over in in the 1200 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway E., not far from Bush Intercontinental Airport, on Dec. 10, Constable Mark Herman's office said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

During the traffic stop, Valencia reportedly displayed multiple signs of intoxication. There were also three children in the vehicle -- ages 8, 9, and 10 -- deputies said.

Deputies conducted a field sobriety test and determined that Valencia was intoxicated, Pct. 4 said. He also reportedly blew a 0.13 and 0.12 BAC on a breathalyzer.

The legal BAC limit in Texas is 0.08.

Upon looking at his record, deputies discovered that Valencia was out on a $1,001 bond for a previous DWI offense, and a $1,001 bond for a failure to identify to a police officer charge.

Valencia was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with child passengers. His bond was set at $2,000.