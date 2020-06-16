5-year-old wandered alone outside as mom died from stabbing, police say

DUMONT, New Jersey -- A 5-year-old child found wandering alone outside a New Jersey apartment complex led to a gruesome discovery overnight Tuesday.

Authorities say the child was wandering unattended just after midnight.

Responding officers learned that the child's mother, 36-year-old Michelle Burns, lived in the complex, and the child's aunt reported that her sister was not answering her phone.

She also reported that she heard arguing coming from inside the apartment, where Burns resided with her boyfriend, Jeffrey Daniels, earlier in the evening.

She said Daniels had knocked on her door while carrying two small children and had asked for a ride.

Officers entered Burns' apartment, where they discovered her dead with stab wounds to the neck.

Soon thereafter, police in next town over located the 36-year-old Daniels walking with the victim's two other children, ages 18 months and 6 months.

He was taken into custody and is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and endangering the welfare of a child.

WATCH: Aerial footage from WABC of the apartment complex
EMBED More News Videos

NewsCopter 7 was over Dumont, NJ after a 5-year-old child found wandering alone outside a New Jersey apartment complex led to a gruesome discovery.



According to a neighbor, there was constant friction between the victim and her boyfriend.

Police said there were no signs the victim put up a fight.

The 5-year-old child, from a previous relationship, was apparently left in the apartment with the victim, while the suspect left with the other two.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dumontbergen countymurderstabbingchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting reported at Walmart in northwest Harris Co.
Governor suggests Texans under 30 ignored virus warning signs
Reward increased to $50,000 for missing Fort Hood soldier
Why Mayor Turner is urging you to get a COVID-19 test
13-year-old catches massive 900-pound shark in Port Aransas
SPONSORED: This virtual walk is fun and helps animals
TSU remembers iconic debate coach Dr. Thomas Freeman
Show More
Teen with handgun dies in accidental shooting, HPD says
Austin stay home order extended for 2 more months
Missing firefighter's body found after Galveston Causeway crash
Elderly woman attacked by man with over 100 prior arrests
WEATHER CLASS: What are training thunderstorms?
More TOP STORIES News