League City man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting wife to death on Thanksgiving in 2019

Dudley Bernard, 43, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting and killing his wife Chauntelle Bernard on Thanksgiving 2019 in League City.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection specialist from League City was sentenced on Friday for killing his wife nearly three years ago.

Dudley Bernard, 43, was convicted of murder in August. A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison on Friday.

Galveston County prosecutors said Dudley shot Chauntelle Bernard multiple times on Thanksgiving night in 2019. The brutal shooting happened with the couple's young sons and other family members in the house.

In a statement the family's attorney sent to Eyewitness News, Chauntelle's family said that the sentence "brings us some comfort that this individual is no longer a threat to others. However, this will never fill the loss of losing Chauntelle Merricks Bernard."

They called her a "light" and said her sons will suffer the most.

A neighbor's surveillance video captured an agonizing cry and Dudley on the ground as League City police arrived at their home in the South Shore Harbor neighborhood.

Investigators said Bernard called 911 and said he accidentally shot her.

However, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office, Chauntelle's sister who witnessed the shooting described to a jury the brutal scene.

She testified that Bernard shot his wife in the arm and head and then fired six more rounds into the back of her head as she laid on the floor. One of the couple's sons saw his mother's lifeless body.

Both Chauntelle and Dudley Bernard were officers for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the Houston area.

Dudley will be eligible for parole after 15 years. Their sons are being raised by the aunt who witnessed the murder.

Full Statement from Merricks family:

"The Merricks' family would like to thank the Galveston District Attorney's office - Whitney Rasberry, Casey Kirst and the wonderful staff of the Victim's Advocate Program. As we witnessed justice being served today with Dudley Bernard being sentence to 30 years in prison, this will bring us some comfort that this individual is no longer a threat to others, however, this will never fill the loss of losing Chauntelle Merricks Bernard.



Chauntelle was a light. When she entered a room, she captured the audience. People gravitated toward her. She had beauty and brains, but most importantly, she was a phenomenal mother.



The loss of Chauntelle's wisdom and spirit has and will continue to have lasting effects mostly on her boys -not having her here to witness their achievements and milestones throughout their lives. They are still too young to understand the depth of losing their mother and are already struggling to cope with the loss of both parents.



We ask for prayers for them, her elderly mother, her entire family, and her friends here in Texas."

