Dry shampoo can explodes, shatters car's sunroof in Missouri

Dry shampoo can be convenient during the hot summer months, but leaving the aerosol cans in your hot car can apparently be dangerous.A Missouri mother said a can of dry shampoo exploded in her daughter's car. The explosion blew a big hole through the sunroof leaving broken glass everywhere.The family had no idea what had caused the damage until they realized the white residue was from the dry shampoo can."We were all just shocked, we had no idea what happened. We thought something fell from the sky," said Christine Debreckt. "I just want moms and kids to know that this product they might be carrying around with them could be dangerous and to not keep it in their car."The mom says she found the shampoo can about 50 feet away and it was missing its bottom piece."I don't know that I want to put that in my hair. Like, that's crazy" said one woman, Erin Gonzales, in Glendale.Aerosol cans containing hairspray, bug spray, paint and sunscreen cannot sustain temperatures above 120 degrees. Firefighters warn the temperature inside a vehicle can climb to 140 degrees on a 90-degree day in less than 30 minutes."There's so much going on, there's so many chemicals in things. We really don't know what we're spraying in our hair, we don't know what we're doing. But it looks pretty and so we kind follow the lead," said Julia Smith.