Drivers call out Mayor Turner over un-fixed potholes in NE Houston

In the past, Turner called Oates Road a "bad road."
The city told ABC13 they've applied patches to the road, but drivers just didn't notice.
"It's about the worst road I've gone down," driver Cephas Thornton said. "They say you go to the school of hard knocks. This is the road of hard knocks."
The sign reads, "If you voted for Turner, enjoy this road."
"Oates Road is basically a street with a whole lot of cracks and gravel," driver Deadrian Glover said. "It's basically destroyed."
Houston Public Works office sent us the following statement:
"Houston Public Works has repaired 32 pothole & skin patch requests along Oates Road since July 1st. The City and Harris County continue to explore long-term options for this road. Houston Public Works has not received any calls or requests for updates since June."
In the past, city officials told ABC13 that the entire street will need to be reconstructed.
County commissioner Adrian Garcia's office says they're still interested in partnering with the city, but the main issue is money.
Garcia's office said they're working with the city to secure grants and other partnerships, but are still working on the exact cost of the road.
Drivers are urging for officials to complete the project as soon as possible.
"I've had three lugs break on my car and I just replaced them," Glover said.
"I've gone through tires, and the suspension in my car is terrible," Thornton added.
