missing woman

Police identify person of interest in Louisiana ride share driver's disappearance

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who was headed from Louisiana to Houston one week ago is missing and now police are asking for the public's help locating a person of interest.

Family and friends said they have not been able to get in touch with Ella Goodie, 32, who works as a ride share driver in Scott, Louisiana, since March 9, KATC-News first reported.

Scott police said Brandon Jermaine Francisco is believed to be the last person she was in contact with, though it is unclear if he was with Goodie on the drive to Texas.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said the woman was reported missing on March 11.

During the course of their investigation, police were able to spot Goodie's vehicle on a traffic camera headed back into Louisiana 12 hours after leaving for Texas. Then, on March 10, her vehicle was picked up on a license plate reader north of Dallas. Police provided the below picture of Goodie's black Audi with Texas plate NRN6551. It is unclear if she has ties to the area where her SUV was spotted.



Francisco has an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court in Rapides Parish, Louisiana on the same date Goodie was last seen.

Police told ABC13 they are not speculating if foul play had a role in Goodie's disappearance.

We reached out to Lyft and according to the company, the ride to Houston was not on their platform, though representatives have been in contact with law enforcement to offer their assistance.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

