Driver killed after crashing into $400,000 home in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed crashing into a home in Crosby.It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bluff View at Foley.Deputies say the man was driving a Buick Lacrosse westbound on Foley, then turned left into Bluff View. He didn't stop at the turn, crashed through the guardrail and took down some signs before slamming into the bedroom of a house."We can say he was traveling at an unsafe speed. He is supposed to slow down to make the turn," Harris County Sgt. Simon Cheng said.No one was home at the time.It's not clear why he didn't slow down. Deputies are investigating whether the driver had a medical condition or if he was intoxicated.Deputies say this is the second time in a year a car hit that $400,000 house.