Driver intentionally strikes 6 people in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Police said at least six people are injured after a driver intentionally tried to run them over in north Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said they received a 911 call about a 44-year-old man intentionally trying to hit people with his car following an altercation.

According to police, six people ranging in ages from 17 to 42 years old were hurt in the accident.

A 37-year-old man was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The conditions of the five other victims weren't immediately known.

The driver has been arrested. He's in custody at the hospital after suffering head and facial injuries.
