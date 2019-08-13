Driver crashes into two homes and hits gas line in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a car crashed into two homes in a northwest Harris County neighborhood.

Authorities were called to two homes on Lori Brook Lane after a vehicle smashed into the homes.



Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the driver apparently lost control and hit the homes and a gas lane. A CenterPoint Energy crew arrived on the scene to shut the gas off.

Authorities say there's no danger to the neighbors.
