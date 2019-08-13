Driver crashes into two homes and hits gas line in northwest Harris County

1-@HCSOTexas units responded to 11111 Lori Brook Ln (near 290). A car struck two separate homes. The driver apparently lost control of the car, went off the roadway, struck the homes and a gas line. Driver fled the scene. No one inside the homes was injured. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/5GlkYgNjDx — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 13, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a car crashed into two homes in a northwest Harris County neighborhood.Authorities were called to two homes on Lori Brook Lane after a vehicle smashed into the homes.Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the driver apparently lost control and hit the homes and a gas lane. A CenterPoint Energy crew arrived on the scene to shut the gas off.Authorities say there's no danger to the neighbors.