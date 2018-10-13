Driver charged after deadly 6-vehicle crash in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man is behind bars after police say he caused a deadly six-vehicle crash in northeast Houston.

Steven Taylor is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Authorities say it is unclear if Taylor was under the influence of alcohol or another drug, but investigators believe he may have been on PCP.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a major crash on Liberty and Bringhurst Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police believe Taylor, who was driving a white pickup truck, may have been traveling at a high rate of speed, and possibly ran a red light.

Witnesses say that the white pickup truck smashed into several other vehicles, causing multiple people to be ejected from their cars.

A passenger in Taylor's vehicle died at the scene, and five other people were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.
