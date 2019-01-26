A pedestrian was injured Saturday evening after being hit by a vehicle, police say.The incident happened around 6:41 p.m. in the 3126 block of Southmore Boulevard near Sampson Street.According to police, the 63-year-old man was injured after the driver hit a pole and then hit the man, before taking off.The driver admitted to drinking and showed signs of impairment, according to police.Meanwhile, the victim has been transported to a nearby hospital and is in surgery.