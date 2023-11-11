'Drive with Swizz Beatz' puts a new spin on travel shows

'Drive with Swizz Beatz' is available to stream November 16 on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu's new docuseries "Drive with Swizz Beatz" is about cars, culture and community.

The show follows hip-hop legend and avid car collector, Swizz Beatz, and his son, Nasir Dean, as they travel around the world and immerse themselves in local culture through cars.

On The Red Carpet talked to the two of them at the premiere where Swizz explained, "We wanted to showcase not only cars; we wanted to showcase community. We wanted to showcase family, travel, and understand 'what are other people's drives?'"

"The show is about family. The show is about adventure. The show is about expanding your horizons and finding who you really are through your craft," said Nasir.

Through the show, Swizz Beatz hopes to inspire others to travel and explore their interests wherever that may take them.

All six episodes of "Drive with Swizz Beatz" will be available to stream November 16 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

