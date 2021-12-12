1 person hurt in drive-by shooting in Katy-area subdivision, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after they say at least one person was hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in Katy.It happened at about 8 p.m. in the 21700 block of Highland Knolls Drive.The victim was rushed to the hospital, according to deputies.A witness said they called 911 for help when a man got out of his car limping, claiming he had been shot.He stopped on Highland Knolls, near Mason, but it's unclear where the shooting happened.When help did not come fast enough, the witness told ABC13 they flagged down a constable down the street.A description of the shooter had not yet been released.