Education

Daughter joining Air Force surprised with drive-by parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There was no ticker tape and elaborate floats, but it was quite the parade this weekend in downtown for a future U.S. Air Force Airman.

The Knapp family organized the sendoff for 21-year-old Savannah, who's headed to basic training in San Antonio in May.

Prior to this weekend, Savannah was disappointed she wasn't able to have a going away party due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Military service is a family tradition. Savannah's brother, William joined last year and is stationed in Okinawa.

Her mother, Susan is also an Air Force veteran.

Once she's in San Antonio, Savannah will spend more than seven weeks of basic training and three months of security forces training.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonsocial distancingeducationparadecoronavirusair force
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
H-E-B will require Harris Co. customers to cover their face
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
HISD to hold another food distribution event Monday at schools
Robbery call leads to discovery of game room in old church
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
Show More
Sunday starts off crisp before a warm up
Salon owner risks business license in reopening
You could qualify for a free pretzel on National Pretzel Day
No COVID-19 here: Life in areas with 0 confirmed cases
Police call shooting in southeast Houston a "horrible accident"
More TOP STORIES News