Daughter joining Air Force surprised with drive-by parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There was no ticker tape and elaborate floats, but it was quite the parade this weekend in downtown for a future U.S. Air Force Airman.The Knapp family organized the sendoff for 21-year-old Savannah, who's headed to basic training in San Antonio in May.Prior to this weekend, Savannah was disappointed she wasn't able to have a going away party due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.Military service is a family tradition. Savannah's brother, William joined last year and is stationed in Okinawa.Her mother, Susan is also an Air Force veteran.Once she's in San Antonio, Savannah will spend more than seven weeks of basic training and three months of security forces training.