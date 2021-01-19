Houston-area Dreamers and immigrants optimistic about Biden's immigration plan

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wednesday's inauguration is a big deal for millions of immigrants and Dreamers.Ibet Hernandez is anxiously awaiting for President-elect Joe Biden to be sworn in, which could mean a path to citizenship for her and many others."It means a lot because I've been here my whole life," Hernandez said.She's from Houston and just got her associate degree from Houston Community College. She's also applying for "DACA" also known as, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which she says has been hard for her the past few years."I'm hoping he (Biden) guides us to residency, or temporary residency, so we can get citizenship," Hernandez said.Biden's immigration reform bill is pretty extensive. It includes an eight-year pathway to citizenship for immigrants without legal status. It also expands admission for refugees to the country. On top of that, his plan also calls for an investment of technology at the border for enforcement purposes."We're cautiously optimistic," says Cesar Espinosa, the Executive Director of FIEL.He would like to see priority put on a path to citizenship for Dreamers and their family, especially the large population of them living in Houston."To leave it how it is right now is not a good route to go because people continue to come, they continue to be here and they continue to contribute to communities," Espinosa said.He and so many others are hopeful for the next four years."Nothing can be worse than what we just lived through in the last four years, and I hope that I'm not mistaken in the next four years," he said.