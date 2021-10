Viral TikTok teacher writes book on building bridges through social media

EMBED >More News Videos Students never want to miss a day of class with this teacher!

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- Dr. Trevor Boffone is the Beyoncé of Bellaire High School.He has nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram and 25,000 followers on TikTok - all because of his viral dance moves in the classroom.Several years ago, Dr. Boffone wanted a way to connect with his students and asked them to teach him some dance moves like the ones seen on Dubsmash and TikTok.In just six weeks, he racked up 50,000 followers. Now he has millions of views and followers around the country.But Dr. Boffone is now connecting with people around the world in a new way - his new book called "Renegades: Digital Dance Cultures from Dubsmash to TikTok" The book focuses on Black creators, community-building, and anti-racist teaching using social media.The book will be released on Friday, July 2.