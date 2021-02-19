COVID-19 vaccine

Young women in Florida dress as 'grannies' in apparent attempt to get COVID-19 vaccine, official says

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Young women in Florida dressed up as older women in an apparent attempt to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination, a local official said Thursday.

Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said the women arrived at a vaccination site "dressed up as grannies" in bonnets, glasses and gloves but were turned away. The women appeared to be in their twenties, he told reporters.

Pino said the young women were coming for their second dose of the vaccine and had valid vaccination cards from their first dose. Pino didn't know how they got through the vaccination process the first time. He hinted that there was an issue with the women's photo identification the second time around.

The situation has been referred to the county sheriff's office for further investigation, Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV reported.

Security has been beefed up around vaccination sites, Pino said.

"This is the hottest commodity that is out there right now," he said of the COVID-19 vaccine. "We have to be very careful with the funds and the resources that we are provided."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridahealthcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pregnant women in trial receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses
Anti-vax at the Vatican? You might lose your job
COVID-testing van comes to your house, business
Synagogue vaccinates hundreds after power outages threatened doses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC13's Tom Abrahams sits down with Ted Cruz
Some call for Cruz to resign after taking trip in weather crisis
Power generation no longer issue with outages, Abbott says
Here's how long food is safe past the 'use by' date
Hard freeze is on the way for tonight
CenterPoint says those $200K bills were sent by mistake
Texas energy provider to customers: Please leave us
Show More
Galveston mayor talks destruction from winter storm
O'Day Hardware is there for the community after every disaster
When will my water come back on? It could be a while
3 dead due to winter storm exposure, Galveston Co. says
11-year-old plays in snow 1 day, then dies the next day
More TOP STORIES News