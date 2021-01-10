Dr. Peter Hotez hopes Houston's vaccination efforts become national model

Dr. Hotez congratulated Mayor Sylvester Turner in a tweet Sunday morning on the number of vaccinations the newly opened clinic has administered so far. He said the clinic is one of the largest mass COVID-19 vaccination sites to date.
I want to say this is one of the largest mass #COVID19 vaccinations to date. Congratulations @SylvesterTurner and sincere thank you @HoustonFire @houstonpolice @RODEOHOUSTON @astros and to the volunteers. Hope it becomes a new model for the nation. https://t.co/I04KILcAzL— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) January 10, 2021
The clinic opened Saturday, Jan. 2, and appointments for vaccinations have filled up extremely fast.
Just this past Saturday, Minute Maid Park also became a vaccination site, where a little more than 3,800 shots were given.
All 1,000 new appointments at Minute Maid Park were filled shortly after they were added by the Houston Health Department for people who meet Phase 1A or Phase 1B criteria.
Mayor Turner thanked the many volunteers, the health department, and other local officials that helped make Saturday's vaccinations a success.
Thanks to the City’s @HoustonHealth Department, @HoustonFire FFs/EMS, @houstonpolice, @astros, @RODEOHOUSTON volunteers, we vaccinated 3852 at #MinuteMaidPark Saturday. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 10, 2021
As more rounds of COVID-19 vaccine doses make their way to the Houston area, local county leaders and health officials are working to implement the best plans possible for distribution. A county-by-county breakdown can be found here.