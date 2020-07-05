Society

Dr Pepper Museum July 4th 'Soda-bration' leaves epic mess after scientific demonstration

WACO, Texas -- Controlled explosions commemorating America's independence are usually done with fireworks.

Until the talented ambassadors at an iconic Texas soft drink museum got involved.

Instead of Roman candles and mortar shells, the staff at the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute in Waco put their soda science skills to work Saturday in a patriotic display that had its near-hit moments.

As the Star Spangled Banner played, museum staff used a series of pull strings to trigger fireworks-inspired bubbles using Mentos mints.

Placing Mentos mints into carbonated beverage bottles causes a rapid creation of bubbles that shoot out at high velocities.

Eye goggles and a plastic rain poncho were smartly worn for the big display. Organizers came up with the idea after seeing a number of fireworks displays had been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Dr Pepper was first created in Waco in 1885. The museum celebrates the drink's history in a former bottling plant and opened in 1991.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywaco4th of julyfunny videomuseumsjuly fourth4th of july eventcaught on videofun stuffjuly 4thsodascience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Yates High School quarterback saves man's life from fire
Woman dies after falling from moving SUV in NE Houston
Fireworks show cut short after explosion and grass fire
New COVID-19 testing sites open in Houston
The COVID-19 testing process explained
Steamy Sunday ahead as rain chances ramp up this week
Tropical Depression forms west of Bermuda
Show More
1 dead after out-of-control Corvette slams into a tree
UH in the mix for speedy Shadow Creek WR CJ Guidry
Sugar Land 95 activist Reginald Moore dies at 60
WATCH AGAIN: Shell Freedom Over Texas fireworks show
Former officer charged in Floyd's death posts $750K bond
More TOP STORIES News