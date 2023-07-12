Montgomery ISD Superintendent Dr. Heath Morrison announces resignation

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) -- The superintendent of Montgomery ISD announced on Wednesday that he is resigning to pursue a new role with a national organization.

Dr. Heath Morrison said his next role will be "leading a national organization focused on addressing one of the biggest challenges to public education," according to a press release from the district.

"My time in Montgomery has truly been an amazing journey, and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to serve as superintendent of this outstanding school district," Morrison said. "It was an extremely difficult decision, but I have been presented with an opportunity to lead an organization that is working to solve arguably the most serious challenge impacting education. As a servant leader, I felt called to consider this next step in my leadership journey."

Morrison was named superintendent in July 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Back then, he enacted a plan for students, teachers, and staff to return to school, making it one of the first districts in the state and nation to re-open for in-person learning.

"Whether it's the rapid testing, additional support through our nurses or the extended COVID leave, we are going to find a way to get those things done for our employees and our community," Morrison said back in 2021.