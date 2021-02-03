DPS troopers care for 5-month-old found in stolen car

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not often you see Texas Department of Public Safety troopers caring for a baby while on the job, but last week, they couldn't help but use their fatherly instincts while performing a traffic stop.It started when they pulled over a Cadillac in Harris County for being stolen. The driver and two passengers were arrested, but during the arrest, troopers also noticed a 5-month-old baby in the vehicle.One of the troopers took the child into his arms and started giving the baby a relaxing bottle.When they learned the family had only a few clothes for the child, they acted fast and donated clothes from their own children.DPS said they were thankful no one was hurt and that the child was safe and unharmed.