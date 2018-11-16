DPS trooper shoots and kills Wingstop robbery suspect in northwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Mayra Moreno reports from northwest Houston where a DPS trooper shot and killed a suspect after a robbery at a Wingstop.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A DPS trooper responding to a robbery at a Wingstop in northwest Houston shot and killed one of the suspects, authorities said.

Houston police confirmed the suspect was linked to the restaurant holdup Friday night in the area of the Northwest Freeway and Fairbanks North Houston.

Two other suspects were taken into custody in connection with the holdup, police said.

Some Wingstop employees told ABC13 that the suspects may have ordered food before holding up the eatery.

An investigation into the shooting and robbery is underway.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingshootingfreewayrestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Skin clinic's doctor accused in illegal Botox case turns self in
UH's Ed Oliver says clash with coach was 'misunderstanding'
Police called after clumsy deer breaks into home
Security guard who accidentally shot girl says he had no choice
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
Warmer weekend with another cold front Sunday
Travis Scott reveals lineup for ASTROWORLD Festival
Kinkaid student is a football star, wrestler and singer too
Show More
Galveston residents concerned about dog attacks on the island
2-year-old cancer patient meets her organ donor
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Uncle of Lamar High student shot near campus speaking out
20K known gang members in Houston, Acevedo says
More News