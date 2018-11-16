Our investigators are en route to a fatal shooting outside a business at 14165 Northwest Fwy. Preliminary information is a @TxDPS trooper shot a robbery suspect and that two other suspects were taken into custody. No other info at this time. PIO is also en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 17, 2018

A DPS trooper responding to a robbery at a Wingstop in northwest Houston shot and killed one of the suspects, authorities said.Houston police confirmed the suspect was linked to the restaurant holdup Friday night in the area of the Northwest Freeway and Fairbanks North Houston.Two other suspects were taken into custody in connection with the holdup, police said.Some Wingstop employees told ABC13 that the suspects may have ordered food before holding up the eatery.An investigation into the shooting and robbery is underway.