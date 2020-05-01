Traffic

DPS set to launch new system to help drivers during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your driver's license or ID card recently expired, here's when you can renew it.

The Department of Public Safety said there's not a date set for their offices to reopen after being closed in March for safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is moving forward with its new appointment system, which will allow drivers to schedule appointments up to six months in advance.

The DPS office is known for long lines, but it's now confident the new method of making appointments in advance will cut back on the number of people waiting in line.

The DPS office said the majority of people who visited their offices in the recent months did not have to do so and could have gone online or called 1-866-DL-RENEW.

