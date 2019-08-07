Dozens take over intersection with wild car stunts and fireworks

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crazy stunts, fireworks and a lot of illegal activity can be seen in wild video showing dozens of people taking over an intersection in the Galleria area.

"I am admitting that it's dangerous," said "El Jefe."

That's one of the young men who told ABC13 that he has done this before and was there this past Sunday when the intersection of Westheimer and Sage Road was blocked off at 1:30 a.m.

"(We were there) give or take 15 to 20 minutes," he said.

Also known as "The Boss" on the streets, he agreed to talk about the so-called "car meet" as long as he could remain anonymous.

"We could be out committing robberies or shooting, but no, we are just a group of people trying to have fun," he said. "(We) show off and show people around the world how we do things in Houston."

It's all for the thrill of it, he said.

Some even edit videos together to show them off on Instagram.

"It gets really hectic," he said.

However, their crazy, illegal and dangerous Sunday morning stunt now has the attention of HPD and the Angleton Police Department.

On Facebook, Angleton posted that they heard about a possible event planned in the area, and have already "identified the groups involved," asking anyone with information on the illegal activity to call police.

HPD is also asking the public to call in tips anonymously in regards to this Sunday's dangerous activity.

However, "El Jefe" said they're not worried about police coming after them.

"It was a fun takeover, you know, to be able to take one of the biggest and busiest intersections of Houston," he said.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonstreet racingstuntfireworks
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activists demand justice in man's controversial arrest
Lake Jackson couple drowns in Turks and Caicos accident
Jack in the Box worker spotted making food while barefoot
Lone Star College gets OK to offer bachelor's degrees
Disney to offer $12.99 bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu
Former football coach found guilty in murder of pregnant wife
Woman finally owns deed after paying land taxes for decades
Show More
Man charged with murder of pregnant teen killed in motel room
GO FOR LAUNCH! Zack Greinke debuts for Houston Astros
Texans coach Bill O'Brien pedals with fan with special needs
Debate team boasts 12-year district run and a national champ
Store for birds open for nearly 40 years also rescues them
More TOP STORIES News