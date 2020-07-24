Arts & Entertainment

Disney World, Downtown Disney tighten mask requirements as more businesses reopen

If you're planning to visit Walt Dinsey World or Downtown Disney, mask requirements are getting slightly more strict.

Both the Florida theme park and California shopping district reopened earlier this month but visitors can no longer wear neck gaiters and bandanas. Masks must fit comfortably but snugly against the side of the face and should be closed with earloops or ties.

The revised policy appears to close a loophole that allowed people to walk around mask-less while drinking or eating.

Now, guests will be encouraged to sit or remain stationary for meals and snacks.

Downtown Disney reopened to the public Thursday with new health protocols, but the full reopening of Disneyland is still pending state approval for theme parks.



Mandatory face masks, temperature checks and physical distancing protocols will remain in place.

Meanwhile, three more businesses in Downtown Disney reopened their doors this week, including California Sole, Tortilla Joe's and Ballast Point Brewing Company. All four of Disney World's theme parks are open.

What Magic Kingdom looked like on the first day of Disney World's reopening.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
