Gospel singer among 2 killed in NE Harris Co. crash

One of the victims was LaTonya Earl, a gospel singer who was well-known in the baptist and gospel communities, according to The Church at Bethel's Family pastor Walter August.
The second victim has been identified as 19-year-old Selvin Maldonado Palacios.
My condolences go out to the family of Dr. LaTonya Earl and the entire Church at Bethel’s family. No one can prepare you for times like this, but you can take comfort in knowing that she is now resting in the arms of our Lord. My thoughts and prayers are with you. #bethelsfamily— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 14, 2020
Update on fatal crash: upon closer examination, our Vehicular Crimes team believes that the role of the drivers could be reversed; the red car may have been travelling n/b and the white suv s/b. The driver of the red car could’ve been the one losing control, jumping median, and https://t.co/HdK1mouxmi— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 14, 2020
The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Old Humble Road, just north of Beltway 8.
One vehicle was northbound on Old Humble Road when it hit wet concrete in the road that had spilled from a concrete mixer truck, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The driver lost control, crossed the median, and slammed head-on into a southbound vehicle. It wasn't clear which vehicle lost control, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The driver of the concrete mixer truck had just left a cement mixing plant nearby and had made a U-turn on Old Humble Road when the truck's drum started dumping wet cement onto the road, according to deputies.
Deputies are on the scene of a major crash involving multiple vehicles at Old Humble Road and Bender. Two people are confirmed deceased and the intersection is shut down. #hounews pic.twitter.com/x8gJHMKMF3— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 14, 2020
A trail of concrete extended across the road where the crash happened and a mixer truck was seen parked nearby.
Deputies believe that Earl and Palacios died instantly in the crash.
Earl was an award winning gospel singer according to her website. She was also the worship director at The Church at Bethel's Family in southwest Houston, where she served for 15 years.
Pastor Walter August Jr. of The Church at Bethel's Family said the loss of Earl is the greatest the church has ever experienced in their 25 years.
"She has a servant heart," August said. "One of the easiest things to remember her by is just her natural smile."
He posted a video to the church's Facebook page early Friday morning letting them know the heartbreaking news, then another one on Sunday.
"I shouldn't share this with people. I don't want to minimize others who have passed on. But, this is the greatest loss that this church have experienced in its history," said August.
"We've buried hundreds of people. But none like this one."
A funeral service for Earl will be held at Bethel's Place Empowerment Center on 12660 Sandpiper St., on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. The wake will be held on Friday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Lattimore Materials Co. sent ABC13 the following statement:
"The safety of our employees, contractors, visitors, as well as the communities in which we live and work, is our top priority. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the two drivers who have died. The investigation of this matter is ongoing, in close cooperation with local authorities. Until the investigation is complete, we aren't able to provide any further details."
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.