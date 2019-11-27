Don't touch the black stuff' Debris seen floating in air hours after blast

A better look at the flames coming from the TPC plant in Port Neches#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/YPSrjOAGBU — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) November 27, 2019

In Port Neches right now pic.twitter.com/IJ45BJQB8Z — Free Real Estate (@derekrosshall) November 27, 2019

one of the plants close to my house just had a huge explosion. the shockwave felt like my house got hit by a wrecking ball. hope everyone is okay but it doesn’t look good pic.twitter.com/TF1syIeeCM — trey (@InventTrey) November 27, 2019

EPA has received the request from @TCEQ to provide air monitoring, which we are in the process of doing, in addition to providing an on-scene coordinator and technical support. #Portneches https://t.co/FT4ZPR7uKp — U.S. EPA (@EPA) November 27, 2019

PORT NECHES, Texas (KTRK) -- An explosion at a southeast Texas refinery shattered windows and caused damage to structures for miles around early Wednesday morning.It happened around 1 a.m. at the TPC Group plant off Highway 366. The facility is approximately 95 miles east of Houston.Two employees and one contractor were injured in the blast, but all were treated and released from hospitals, officials said.Black debris was seen floating in the air hours after the blast, as crews continued to spray water onto the impacted areas of the facility.Residents were advised not to touch the floating debris with their bare hands."The black stuff floating, don't touch it," said Troy Monk, who is the director of health safety and security for the TPC Group.Windows were shattered and a number of structures were damaged from the initial blast, according to posts on social media.TPC said the injured workers were all transported to hospitals and were treated and released.Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick says there are no reports of major injuries to people outside the plant.Everyone working in the plant was accounted for. There were as many as 27 people on site when the explosion happened, according to officials.People living within a half mile of the plant were evacuated, while those living within a mile of the plant were encouraged to evacuate.The TPC Group released the following statement about the explosion:Judge Branick says the Port Neches plant makes butadiene.According to the American Chemistry Council, the chemical is primarily used to make rubber, neoprene and tires.When butadiene enters the environment, it's highly volatile and has low-water solubility. It is listed as a known human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and has been shown to cause cancer in laboratory animals.Short term exposure to concentrations greater than 10,000 ppm may irritate the eyes, nose and throat. It may cause drowsiness and lightheadedness. Direct contact with liquefied butadiene can cause frostbite-like burns to the eyes and skin.However, the chemicals burning won't cause respiratory issues, because the fire is consuming the chemicals, said Troy Monk, TPC Group's director of of health, safety and security. Troy added there could be respiratory issues caused by smoke.A number of videos showed a massive fireball in the night sky when the explosion happened.Another resident said on Twitter, "The shockwave felt like my house got hit by a wrecking ball. Hope everyone is okay but it doesn't look good."TPC Group officials have created a hotline for displaced residents to process claims. Impacted residents can call (866) 601-5880. The Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page is also expected to have updates.The Environmental Protection Agency said it has received a request to provide air monitoring.