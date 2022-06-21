New artwork revealed at IAH as part of TxDOT's 'Don't Mess with Texas' anti-littering campaign

The mural was created by Tyler Kay, a Houston-based visual artist whose artwork is depicted through canvas paintings and murals.
TxDOT encourages people to take photos in front of the mural featuring Kay's vibrant floral design.
"This piece is a reflection of my passion to share art that serves as a medium for community engagement," said Kay. "It's my hope that those viewing the mural will be inspired to keep Texas free of litter and forever beautiful."
According to Kay, she chose to use Texas wildflowers as her inspiration to invoke the state's beauty and remind others to keep it clean.
Becky Ozuna, administrator for the "Don't Mess with Texas" campaign, said they're looking forward to adding more murals across the state in the future.
According to TxDOT's release, the mural can be viewed from the airport's baggage claim area in terminal A, and is part of Bush Airport's efforts to create a welcoming space for visitors while reflecting the sights, sounds, and culture of Texas.
"Cultural collaborations like this one are a great way to add beauty to our airports, while reinforcing a sense of place for our guests," said Alton DuLaney, Curator of Public Art for Houston Airports.
The "Don't Mess with Texas" campaign has been informing Texans about littering prevention since 1986. You can learn more about the campaign through their website.
