The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and we want to make sure you are staying safe.If you are planning on buying or selling items using sites like Facebook or Craigslist, you could be in danger of getting robbed.Harris County Precinct 1 has set up two Safety Exchange Zones to make sure you exchange the goods and money safely.The zones are located at 1302 Preston in downtown Houston, and at 7300 Shepherd.There are surveillance cameras and deputies nearby. Just look for the "Safe Zone" signs.The program runs through Christmas Day.